Orlando Robinson News: Another productive G League game

Robinson finished with 30 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks in Saturday's 115-108 G League win over Oklahoma City.

Robinson had 44 points in Thursday's G League win over Stockton. Although the 25-year-old wasn't as productive on the scoring end Saturday, he still managed to pick up his third double-double in his last four appearances.