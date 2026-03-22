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Orlando Robinson News: Another productive game Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 11:18am

Robinson finished with 30 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks in Saturday's G League win over Oklahoma City.

Robinson had 44 points in Thursday's G League win over Stockton. Although the 25-year-old wasn't as productive on the scoring end Saturday, he still managed to pick up his third double-double in his last four appearances.

Orlando Robinson
 Free Agent
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