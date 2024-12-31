Orlando Robinson News: Back with parent club

Sacramento recalled Robinson from the G League's Stockton Kings on Sunday.

Robinson rejoined the Kings ahead of Monday's 110-100 win over the Mavericks but wasn't included in the rotation. The third-year center made his third appearance of the season for the G League club in Sunday's 126-118 win over the Austin Spurs, finishing with 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes.