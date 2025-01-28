Orlando Robinson News: Contract expires

Robinson became a free agent Tuesday after his 10-day contract with the Raptors expired, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Robinson appeared in three games over the course of his week-and-a-half-long stay with Toronto, averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 11.0 minutes per contest. With Kelly Olynyk tending to a tight calf, the Raptors could look to bring Robinson back on a second 10-day deal to provide extra insurance in the frontcourt.