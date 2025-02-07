Orlando Robinson News: Contract expires

Robinson became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract expired, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Since Robinson has already completed a pair of 10-day deals, he would need to be signed for the rest of the season or to a two-way contract in order to be eligible to play for Toronto. Over the course of his two 10-day deals, Robinson appeared in seven games and averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest. If Toronto elects to re-sign Robinson prior to Friday's game in Oklahoma City, he could be in store for a substantial role; Jakob Poeltl (hip) has already been ruled out for a second straight game, and the Raptors traded his top backup, Kelly Olynyk, to the Pelicans on Thursday.