Orlando Robinson News: Contract expires
Robinson became a free agent Friday after his 10-day contract expired, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Since Robinson has already completed a pair of 10-day deals, he would need to be signed for the rest of the season or to a two-way contract in order to be eligible to play for Toronto. Over the course of his two 10-day deals, Robinson appeared in seven games and averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest. If Toronto elects to re-sign Robinson prior to Friday's game in Oklahoma City, he could be in store for a substantial role; Jakob Poeltl (hip) has already been ruled out for a second straight game, and the Raptors traded his top backup, Kelly Olynyk, to the Pelicans on Thursday.
Orlando Robinson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now