Orlando Robinson

Orlando Robinson News: Decent line despite shooting woes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Robinson recorded seven points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 118-109 victory over the Jazz.

Robinson got the start at center due to the absences of Jakob Poeltl (rest) and Jonathan Mogbo (nose), and while he didn't shoot the ball particularly well, he salvaged his fantasy line by posting solid contributions in other categories. Don't expect Robinson to have a ton of upside going forward, however, as Poeltl should return to the starting lineup when Toronto takes on the Wizards on Saturday.

Orlando Robinson
Toronto Raptors

