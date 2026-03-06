Orlando Robinson News: Defensive effort Thursday
Robinson contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-82 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Robinson registered team-high counts in rebounds, steals and blocks in one of his most active performances of the G League campaign. Following his departure from the Magic, the 25-year-old has made two starts for the Hustle, averaging 16.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game over that span. He also got a double-double in Thursday's matchup, raising his season total to six.
Orlando Robinson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orlando Robinson See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3337 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1339 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 28343 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Playoff Streaming Targets343 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orlando Robinson See More