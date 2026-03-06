Orlando Robinson News: Defensive effort Thursday

Robinson contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-82 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Robinson registered team-high counts in rebounds, steals and blocks in one of his most active performances of the G League campaign. Following his departure from the Magic, the 25-year-old has made two starts for the Hustle, averaging 16.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game over that span. He also got a double-double in Thursday's matchup, raising his season total to six.