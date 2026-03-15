Orlando Robinson News: Diverse G League stat line Saturday

Robinson supplied 32 points (13-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 125-122 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Robinson was a bright spot in his side's defeat, combining a game-high scoring tally with a great defensive effort. He also generated season highs in points and steals, along with his seventh double-double in 14 G League appearances.