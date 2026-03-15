Orlando Robinson headshot

Orlando Robinson News: Diverse stat line Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Robinson supplied 32 points (13-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 125-122 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Robinson was a bright spot in his side's defeat, combining a game-high scoring tally with a great defensive effort. He also generated season highs in points and steals along with his seventh double-double in 14 G League appearances.

Orlando Robinson
 Free Agent
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