Orlando Robinson News: Diverse stat line Saturday
Robinson supplied 32 points (13-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 125-122 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Robinson was a bright spot in his side's defeat, combining a game-high scoring tally with a great defensive effort. He also generated season highs in points and steals along with his seventh double-double in 14 G League appearances.
Orlando Robinson
Free Agent
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