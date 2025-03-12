Orlando Robinson News: Dominant off bench Wednesday

Robinson finished with 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 victory over the 76ers.

Robinson shifted to the bench Wednesday due to the return of Jakob Poeltl. That didn't limit Robinson's impact on the floor, as he played more minutes than Poeltl (17) while finishing second on the team in both rebounding and points. Robinson has registered a double-double in two consecutive games and will look to extend that streak to three against the Pacers on Friday.