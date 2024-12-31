Orlando Robinson News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Robinson posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Robinson had arguably one of his best performances in the G League in the win over the Spurs, filling out the stat sheet with a double-double. He might get called up to Sacramento again sooner rather than later with performances like these, proving he can score and crash the glass.