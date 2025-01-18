Orlando Robinson News: Gets 10-day deal with Toronto

Robinson agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After being waived by the Kings on Jan. 7, Robinson was quickly able to find a new home with the Raptors, albeit on a short-term deal. In nine games with the Kings, the 24-year-old center averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.3 minutes per game.