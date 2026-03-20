Orlando Robinson News: Massive performance Thursday

Robinson produced 44 points (13-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 39 minutes in Thursday's 126-121 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Robinson combined his usual efficiency from the field with a great effort on the boards to achieve career- and season-high totals in points and rebounds, respectively, during his sixth start for the Hustle. He also added to his G League season tally of eight double-doubles. He'll look to extend his solid run of form if he continues to enjoy meaningful playing time in the last few games of the campaign.