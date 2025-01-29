Fantasy Basketball
Orlando Robinson headshot

Orlando Robinson News: Multiple season highs off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Robinson scored 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and grabbed six boards in 21 minutes during the 106-82 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

The backup big man saw his biggest opportunity yet amidst his second 10-day contract and put together the best performance of his year so far. Although he struggled to score efficiently, Robinson still managed to log a season high in points and match his best rebounding performance of the year while he was at it. Despite that, with Kelly Olynyk (calf) listed as day-to-day, Robinson could struggle to even see the court once the former returns, let alone deliver meaningful fantasy performances.

Orlando Robinson
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
