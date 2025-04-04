Orlando Robinson News: Not in starting unit Friday

Robinson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pistons, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Jakob Poeltl will return to his regular role as the starting center for the Raptors, meaning Robinson will return to the second unit. Robinson has logged 21 appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a combined 1.1 steals-plus-blocks per game in that span.