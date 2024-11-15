Fantasy Basketball
Orlando Robinson headshot

Orlando Robinson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Robinson (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Minnesota.

Robinson was assigned to the G League on Thursday, but if he's still with Stockton, he would be marked as such on the NBA's official injury report, which isn't the case. It's unclear if Robinson will actually be available to make his season debut Friday, but it appears that could be a possibility.

Orlando Robinson
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
