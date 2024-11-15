Orlando Robinson News: Not listed on injury report
Robinson (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Robinson was assigned to the G League on Thursday, but if he's still with Stockton, he would be marked as such on the NBA's official injury report, which isn't the case. It's unclear if Robinson will actually be available to make his season debut Friday, but it appears that could be a possibility.
