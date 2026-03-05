Orlando Robinson News: Notches 18 points in win
Robinson produced 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes of Tuesday's 135-113 G League win over the Texas Legends.
This was a solid debut for Robinson as he played a key role as the starting center. Look for that trend to continue for the remainder of the season.
Orlando Robinson
Free Agent
