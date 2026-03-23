Orlando Robinson News: Posts strong final line
Robinson registered 28 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks in 40 minutes Sunday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 125-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Robinson led the charge in the scoring column but didn't receive enough help from his teammates. The 25-year-old continues to be a force on both ends of the court, as he's averaging 25.3 points, 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks through eight regular-season outings.
Orlando Robinson
Free Agent
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