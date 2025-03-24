Orlando Robinson News: Quiet in victory

Robinson contributed two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 112-104 victory over the Wizards.

Robinson played fewer than 25 minutes for the fourth straight game, following a stretch in which he saw at least 30 minutes in three consecutive appearances. The Raptors continue to shuffle their rotation on a nightly basis, resulting in unpredictability when it comes to playing time. Colin Castleton is nearing the end of his short-term deal, and should Toronto opt to move on from him, Robinson could benefit. It's all speculation at the moment, but it is a situation worth monitoring given Robinson's per-minute upside.