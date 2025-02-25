Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Orlando Robinson headshot

Orlando Robinson News: Retreats to bench against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Robinson is not in the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against Boston, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Jonathan Mogbo will draw his 11th start of the season Tuesday, pushing Robinson to the second unit. Over his last 10 appearances off the bench, Robinson has averaged 4.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks in 14.4 minutes.

Orlando Robinson
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now