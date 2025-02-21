Orlando Robinson News: Set to start Friday

Robinson will be in the starting lineup for the Raptors in Friday's game against the Heat, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Robinson will be a starter for Toronto on Friday when he takes on the team that gave him his first opportunity on the NBA level, the first time he's been in the starting lineup since Dec. 16, 2023. In 20 games this season, the 23-year-old big man has averaged 3.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 per game across 10.1 minutes per contest.