The Raptors have agreed to a 10-day contract with Robinson, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After being waived by the Kings on Jan. 7, Robinson has found a new home in the NBA, inking a short-term deal with the Raptors. In nine games with the Kings, the 24-year-old big man averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 6.3 minutes per game.