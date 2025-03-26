Fantasy Basketball
Orlando Robinson

Orlando Robinson News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 4:22pm

Robinson is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Jakob Poeltl (rest) is out, and Colin Castleton wasn't brought back after his 10-day contract expired, so it'll be Robinson manning the center position Wednesday. In four starts with the Raptors, Robinson is averaging 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 25.5 minutes.

Orlando Robinson
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
