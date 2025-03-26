Orlando Robinson News: Starting Wednesday

Robinson is part of the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Jakob Poeltl (rest) is out, and Colin Castleton wasn't brought back after his 10-day contract expired, so it'll be Robinson manning the center position Wednesday. In four starts with the Raptors, Robinson is averaging 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 25.5 minutes.