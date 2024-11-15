Orlando Robinson News: Still in G League
Robinson is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves due to being on a G League assignment with the Stockton Kings.
Robinson was previously left off of Sacramento's injury report but has now been added back, indicating he is still with the Kings' G League affiliate. However, it appears that Robinson is no longer plagued by his knee injury, which caused him to miss the beginning of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now