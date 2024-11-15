Fantasy Basketball
Orlando Robinson News: Still in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 3:14pm

Robinson is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves due to being on a G League assignment with the Stockton Kings.

Robinson was previously left off of Sacramento's injury report but has now been added back, indicating he is still with the Kings' G League affiliate. However, it appears that Robinson is no longer plagued by his knee injury, which caused him to miss the beginning of the season.

Orlando Robinson
Sacramento Kings
