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Orlando Robinson News: Tallies 49 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 9:51am

Robinson racked up 49 points (18-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-107 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Robinson contributed almost half of his team's points during a very efficient display Thursday. It was a career-best scoring performance for the center, who also exceeded the 40-point threshold for the second time this season. He also retained a high impact on the rebounds, securing his fifth double-double in nine games played for the Hustle.

Orlando Robinson
 Free Agent
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