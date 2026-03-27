Orlando Robinson News: Tallies 49 points in loss
Robinson racked up 49 points (18-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 121-107 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Robinson contributed almost half of his team's points during a very efficient display Thursday. It was a career-best scoring performance for the center, who also exceeded the 40-point threshold for the second time this season. He also retained a high impact on the rebounds, securing his fifth double-double in nine games played for the Hustle.
Orlando Robinson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orlando Robinson See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles203 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3358 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1360 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 28364 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Playoff Streaming Targets364 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Orlando Robinson See More