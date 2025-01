Osifo (illness) didn't play in Monday's 103-79 G League win over the Texas Legends.

An illness kept Osifo out of action Monday, and the 24-year-old big man can be considered day-to-day moving ahead. Osifo is averaging 3.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 18.0 minutes across 14 outings (three starts) for Austin this season.