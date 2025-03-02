Fantasy Basketball
Osayi Osifo headshot

Osayi Osifo Injury: Sits with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Osifo didn't play in Saturday's 116-98 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue due to an undisclosed injury.

Details on the injury are unknown, though Osifo's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Westchester Knicks. The 24-year-old is averaging 5.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 20.5 minutes per game in 29 G League outings.

