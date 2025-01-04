Osayi Osifo News: All-around production not enough

Osifo posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-85 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Osifo is coming off his best performance in the G League, with a season-high 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Spurs' starting center. Even though the 24-year-old is only averaging 3.5 points per game for Austin, he may be starting to figure things out, with two straight games with double digits in the scoring column.