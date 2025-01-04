Osayi Osifo News: All-around production not enough
Osifo posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-85 G League loss to the Raptors 905.
Osifo is coming off his best performance in the G League, with a season-high 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Spurs' starting center. Even though the 24-year-old is only averaging 3.5 points per game for Austin, he may be starting to figure things out, with two straight games with double digits in the scoring column.
Osayi Osifo
Free Agent
