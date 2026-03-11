Osayi Osifo News: Hauls in six boards in return
Osifo (undisclosed) ended with four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 94-86 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Osifo returned to the court after missing a few days with an undisclosed issue. The 25-year-old has made 12 G League regular-season appearances (eight starts) so far, averaging 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 19.2 minutes per game.
Osayi Osifo
Free Agent
