Osayi Osifo News: Logs 17 rebounds against Capitanes

Osifo posted four points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 109-96 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Osifo made a significant impact on the boards after coming off the bench in Tuesday's matchup, with the 17 rebounds representing a career-high total for him. Osifo has now played 48 minutes over two games since returning from an undisclosed injury. Although his numbers have been inconsistent, he should remain in contention with Ibrahima Diallo for the center spot going forward.