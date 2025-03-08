Osayi Osifo News: Makes defensive impact in return

Osifo (undisclosed) recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT), four blocks, two steals and one rebound in 21 minutes during Friday's 108-101 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Osifo returned to action Friday after missing Austin's previous contest due to an undisclosed injury. While Osifo was unable to score any points, he tied Ibrahima Diallo with a team-high four blocks while coming off the bench.