Osayi Osifo headshot

Osayi Osifo News: Nabs 13 rebounds in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Osifo tallied six points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 31 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 145-86 win against the Valley Suns.

Osifo missed his team's last matchup due to illness but played a big role on the glass in his return Friday. He's now racked up double-digit rebounds in three straight games.

Osayi Osifo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
