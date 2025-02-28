Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Osayi Osifo headshot

Osayi Osifo News: Notches double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Osifo recorded 14 points (7-7 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes Thursday during the G League Austin Spurs' 124-121 victory over the Long Island Nets.

Osifo enjoyed a perfect shooting night from the field as all five Austin starters scored in double figures. He led his club on the glass with 10 rebounds, resulting in his second double-double of the regular season and his first since Jan. 3 against Raptors 905.

Osayi Osifo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now