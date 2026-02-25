Osayi Osifo News: Returns to action
Osifo (undisclosed) tallied two points (1-1 FG, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two turnovers in 17 minutes of Tuesday's 109-100 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Osifo's last appearance was back in mid-January, but he returned in a limited capacity Tuesday. Across nine appearances this season, Osifo has averaged 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 19.4 minutes per contest.
Osayi Osifo
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now