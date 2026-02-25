Osayi Osifo News: Returns to action

Osifo (undisclosed) tallied two points (1-1 FG, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two turnovers in 17 minutes of Tuesday's 109-100 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Osifo's last appearance was back in mid-January, but he returned in a limited capacity Tuesday. Across nine appearances this season, Osifo has averaged 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 19.4 minutes per contest.