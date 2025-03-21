Osayi Osifo News: Scores season-high points

Osifo played 32 minutes Thursday during Austin's 136-115 win over Iowa, totaling 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds and a steal.

Osifo scored a season-high 21 points during Thursday's victory while connecting on an efficient 75.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-9 forward also led the team in rebounds en route to compiling his third double-double of the campaign.