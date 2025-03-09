Fantasy Basketball
Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Tshiebwe (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Tshiebwe was a late scratch Sunday due to the illness, and his next chance to play will come Monday against Boston. The big man has dominated in the G League, which has earned him playing time with the parent club recently. Over three outings with the Jazz in March, Tshiebwe has averaged 7.7 points and 9.7 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per contest.

