Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe Injury: Listed out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 4:20pm

Tshiebwe is out for Friday's game against the Celtics due to an undisclosed injury, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Tshiebwe pulled down 10 rebounds and added four points over 18 minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, but he evidently picked up an injury at some point along the way. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Sunday against the Cavs.

Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now