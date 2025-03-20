Oscar Tshiebwe Injury: Listed out for Friday
Tshiebwe is out for Friday's game against the Celtics due to an undisclosed injury, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Tshiebwe pulled down 10 rebounds and added four points over 18 minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards, but he evidently picked up an injury at some point along the way. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Sunday against the Cavs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now