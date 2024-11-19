Oscar Tshiebwe News: Another 20-20 game

Tshiebwe registered 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 127-118 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Tshiebwe notched his second game of the season with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. Through four G League appearances, the big man has averaged 19.8 points and 19.5 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.