Oscar Tshiebwe News: Back in action in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Tshiebwe (illness) returned to action in Tuesday's 121-119 G League win over the Memphis Hustle, finishing with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes.

Tshiebwe has been a key player for the Stars this campaign, averaging 16.1 points, 18.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks across 20 regular-season appearances. In the final weeks of the NBA season, it's possible Tshiebwe gets more opportunities with the Jazz.

