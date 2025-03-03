Oscar Tshiebwe News: Cracks rotation, posts double-double

Tshiebwe totaled 16 points (8-9 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 128-121 loss to New Orleans.

With the Jazz holding out John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (rest) and Lauri Markkanen (back) on Sunday, the Jazz had room in the rotation for Tshiebwe. Making just his fifth appearance at the NBA level all season, Tshiebwe responded by recording career highs in both points and rebounds. The two-way player could be in store for some more opportunities down the stretch for the Jazz if the organization elects to shut Kessler, Collins and Markkanen down for good at some point in late March or early April.