Oscar Tshiebwe News: Crashes glass in G League loss

Tshiebwe finished with 24 points (10-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block Tuesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 139-136 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Tshiebwe continues to dominate the glass in the G League for Salt Lake City. The big man is averaging an eye-popping 18.2 rebounds per game in the G League, along with 16.5 points, 3.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.