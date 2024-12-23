Oscar Tshiebwe News: Dominates glass in G League
Tshiebwe posted eight points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 win over the Memphis Hustle in the G League Winter Showcase.
Tshiebwe owned the boards in Sunday's G League Winter Showcase, leading all players in rebounds while finishing two points short of a double-double. Tshiebwe has appeared in 16 G League games this season, averaging 14.4 points, 17.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest.
