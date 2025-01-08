Oscar Tshiebwe News: Dominates glass in G League

Tshiebwe tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 24 rebounds, three assists, six steals and two blocks over 38 minutes Tuesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 91-85 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Tshiebwe was unstoppable on the glass and tied his best mark of the season, which he also reached Nov. 13 against Stockton. He's now racked up 20 or more rebounds in three straight matchups, averaging 15.3 points, 3.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks over this stretch.