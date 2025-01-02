Oscar Tshiebwe News: Dominates glass in G League win

Tshiebwe logged 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 121-117 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Tshiebwe posted a monster double-double in Wednesday's victory, and he has now recorded five G League outings with 20-plus rebounds this season. The two-way big man should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League, and he has averaged 14.2 points, 17.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks 29.2 minutes per contest with Salt Lake City.