Oscar Tshiebwe News: Double-digit boards in first start

Tshiebwe accumulated seven points (2-5 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 129-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Making his first career NBA start, Tshiebwe pulled down double-digit boards for the fourth time in six March appearances. The second-year center has bounced between the Jazz and the G League Salt Lake City Stars all month, but he's been useful for Utah when given the opportunity, averaging 6.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in 17.8 minutes during those six contests while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor.