Oscar Tshiebwe News: Double-doubles in G League

Tshiebwe tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals and one rebound in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

As a two-way player. Tshiebwe continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. During Tuesday's playoff victory for Salt Lake City, the 25-year-old big man recorded a team-high 14 rebounds.