Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Tshiebwe totaled 16 points (8-9 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 128-121 loss to New Orleans.

With the Jazz sitting most of their regular rotation with various injuries and maintenance, Tshiebwe responded by recording career highs in points (16) and rebounds (13). Tshiebwe, who has spent most of his time in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, may find some opportunities down the stretch with the Jazz with the team likely to focus on their youth in the final weeks of the season.

Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now