Oscar Tshiebwe News: Double-doubles in loss

Tshiebwe totaled 16 points (8-9 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 128-121 loss to New Orleans.

With the Jazz sitting most of their regular rotation with various injuries and maintenance, Tshiebwe responded by recording career highs in points (16) and rebounds (13). Tshiebwe, who has spent most of his time in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, may find some opportunities down the stretch with the Jazz with the team likely to focus on their youth in the final weeks of the season.