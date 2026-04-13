Oscar Tshiebwe News: Double-doubles in season finale
Tshiebwe totaled 29 points (12-17 FG, 5-8 FT), 17 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 loss to the Lakers.
Tshiebwe was a bench player for the Jazz throughout the season, but he started in four of the team's final five games and posted encouraging numbers. He averaged 14.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game over that stretch while shooting 62.3 percent from the floor. The three-year veteran ended the campaign averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while starting in six of his 27 regular-season appearances.
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