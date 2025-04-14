Fantasy Basketball
Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Excels off the bench in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Tshiebwe closed Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Timberwolves with 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 25 minutes.

Tshiebwe finished the season with the parent club after spending most of the season with the Salt Lake City Stars. Tshiebwe was one of the best players in the developmental league this season with 37 double-doubles. He joins Micah Potter as a promising frontcourt addition waiting to make a bigger impact next season.

