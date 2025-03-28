Fantasy Basketball
Oscar Tshiebwe News: Getting first NBA start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 5:55pm

Tshiebwe is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Nuggets on Friday.

With both Walker Kessler (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (rest) out, Tshiebwe will make the first start of his NBA career Friday. Tshiebwe has appeared in two of Utah's last five games but has spent most of the season in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, where he has averaged 17.1 points on 59.4 percent shooting, 19.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game.

